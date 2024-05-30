Mexican Presidential Candidates Pledge To Defend Media

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Mexico City: Mexico's three presidential candidates have signed a pledge to defend freedom in a country where more than 150 journalists have been murdered since 1994, rights group Reporters Without Borders said on Thursday.

Ruling party candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, who is leading the race, followed opposition rivals Xochitl Galvez and Jorge Alvarez Maynez in inking the document ahead of Sunday's election, RSF said.

"This gesture demonstrates a will that we welcome and opens the way to concrete cooperation with the next to guarantee freedom of the press in Mexico," said RSF's Latin America director, Artur Romeu.



The document includes a promise to ensure protection for journalists and to address impunity for violent crimes against the media, the group said.

Sheinbaum has given assurances that, if elected, she will create a working group early next year to oversee the implementation of the pledge, RSF said.

Mexico is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for the press.

At least 38 journalists have been murdered in Mexico since 2018, when outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office, according to RSF.

The rights group has previously criticized Lopez Obrador for failing to prioritize the protection of the media and for expressing "hostility" towards their work, including at his daily press conferences.