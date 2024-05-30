U.S. Opens Factory To Produce Artillery Ammunition For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 155mm artillery ammunition factory has opened in the U.S. city of Mesquite, Texas.

That's according to The New York Times , Ukrinform reports.

A still under will soon turn out 30,000 artillery shells each month, roughly doubling current U.S. output.

To keep Ukraine's artillery crews supplied, the Pentagon set a production target last year of 100,000 shells per month by the end of 2025. Factories in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, Pa., together make about 36,000 shells per month.

The new General Dynamics facility in Mesquite, Texas, will make 30,000 each month once it reaches its full capacity.

According to William A. LaPlante, the Pentagon's top acquisition official, the United States has provided more than three million 155-millimeter shells to Kyiv since the war began in February 2022.

Photo: Desiree Rios