Scores Of Animals Found Dead In Bangladesh In Cyclone Remal

Dhaka, May 31 (IANS) Scores of wild animals have been found dead in Cyclone Remal, an official said.

Mihir Kumar Doe, senior forest conservator in Bangladesh's Khulna region, told media: "We've found the bodies of 56 wild animals, including 54 deers and two boars, since Cyclone Remal hit the forest on Sunday."

He said on Thursday that the bodies of the animals, washed away due to the effect of Cyclone Remal, were recovered from places in Sundarbans, one of the world's largest mangrove forests, Xinhua news agency reported.

Officials said Remal that swept over Bangladesh on Sunday night has left coastal areas of Sundarbans devastated with sheer brutality.

At least 16 people were known to have been killed in Bangladesh by the cyclone, the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief said.

A total of 4,599,464 people were affected due to the cyclone in 19 out of the country's total 64 districts.