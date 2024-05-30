United States And Japan Condemn North Korea's Launch Of Ballistic Missiles

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States has condemned North Korea's launch ofshort-range ballistic missiles, Azernews reports.

"The United States condemns these actions and calls on NorthKorea to refrain from illegal and destabilizing actions. Wecontinue to monitor the situation. The U.S. commitment toprotecting the Republic of Korea and Japan remains unwavering," thestatement said.

In turn, the representative of the US State Department called onPyongyang to refrain from provocative actions and return todiplomacy.

Japanese Prime Fumio Kishida said that North Korea'slaunch of ballistic missiles violates UN Security Councilresolutions.

"Japan strongly condemns these actions, we have alreadyprotested," he stressed.

It should be noted that today North Korea launched 10 ballisticmissiles towards the Sea of Japan.