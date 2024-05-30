JAF Conducts The 100Th Airdrop Of Aid Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 30 (Petra) - Jordan (JAF)- Arab on Thursday carried out 3 more airdrops of humanitarian and food aid into a number of sites in the southern Gaza Strip.The airdrops carried relief and humanitarian aid to support people in the Gaza Strip, due to the ongoing Israeli war on the Strip, according to a JAF statement.An aircraft from Royal Jordanian Air Force, another Egyptian aircraft, and a fourth German aircraft conducted the airdrop operation.The JAF reiterated continuity to send humanitarian and medical assistance via an air bridge from Marka Airport to El-Arish International Airport, or through airdrops into Gaza, or ground aid convoys, to help Gaza people overcome the difficult conditions, the statement said.To date, JAF carried out 100 airdrops since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza and participated in 256 other airdrop operations, in cooperation with Arab and foreign countries.