Qatar Bans Outdoor Work During Summer, Enforces Timing

Doha, Qatar: To protect workers from the dangers of heat stress in the summer, the of Labour announced its decision to ban working in open spaces during day time.

The Ministry stated that starting from June 1, 2024 to September 15, 2024, outdoor working will be banned from 10am to 3:30pm.

The ban enforcement is as per the Ministerial No. 17 of 2021 regarding the necessary precautions to protect workers from the dangers of heat stress during summer.

The decision prohibits work in the morning period after 10am until 3:30pm, for work that is performed in the open outdoor workplaces and shaded places that are not equipped with appropriate ventilation, while workers return to work in the open outdoor workplaces in the evening period after 3:30 pm afternoon.