Goji berry industry flourishes in China, generating billions in revenue

(MENAFN) Official data released on Wednesday revealed that the output value of the goji berry industrial chain in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region reached an impressive 29 billion yuan (approximately 4 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023. This significant economic contribution underscores the region's prominence as a hub for goji berry cultivation and production.



In 2023, the expansive goji berry planting area in Ningxia covered 325,000 mu, equivalent to about 21,667 hectares, yielding an annual fresh goji berry output totaling 320,000 tonnes. This substantial output not only meets domestic demand but also positions Ningxia as a key player in the global goji berry market.



Diversification has been a hallmark of Ningxia's goji berry industry, with over 120 types of goji berry products now available in the market. These products have found their way to more than 50 countries and regions worldwide, highlighting the global appeal and growing demand for this nutrient-rich superfood.



Goji berries, also referred to as wolfberries, hold a special place in Ningxia's cultural and culinary heritage, with a history dating back thousands of years in China. Renowned for their exceptional nutritional value, goji berries have been a staple in traditional Chinese medicine and are increasingly recognized for their health benefits.



In particular, compounds such as lutein and lycium barbarum polysaccharides found in goji berries have garnered attention for their immune system-boosting properties, contributing to the fruit's popularity both domestically and internationally.



Looking ahead, Ningxia has set ambitious goals for the development of its goji berry industry. According to a comprehensive development plan, the region aims to achieve an annual industrial goji berry output of 100 billion yuan by 2030. This strategic vision underscores Ningxia's commitment to further capitalize on the economic potential of its goji berry resources while promoting sustainable growth and innovation within the industry.

