New Delhi reports first heat-related death amid record high temperatures

(MENAFN) Recent reports from outlets have highlighted a concerning development in the Indian capital of New Delhi, as the city recorded its first heat-related death of the year amidst sweltering temperatures reaching unprecedented levels. Parts of northwest and central India have been grappling with a prolonged spell of scorching heat, with New Delhi particularly bearing the brunt of the soaring mercury levels. Notably, the Munjeshpur district in New Delhi witnessed a staggering record high temperature of 52.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, marking a distressing milestone in the ongoing heatwave.



While this reading is subject to adjustment, data from various parts of the city indicate consistently elevated temperatures, ranging from 45.2 degrees Celsius to 49.1 degrees Celsius. According to reports by The Indian Express newspaper, the unfortunate fatality attributed to the heatwave occurred on Wednesday, claiming the life of a 40-year-old worker who succumbed to heatstroke.



India employs a classification system for heatwaves, designating them as such when maximum temperatures exceed normal levels by 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius. An extreme heatwave is characterized by even more drastic temperature anomalies, with maximum temperatures soaring 6.5 degrees Celsius or higher above normal thresholds.



The distressing incident underscores the urgent need for heightened awareness and preparedness measures to mitigate the adverse effects of extreme heat events. As India grapples with the escalating impacts of climate change, including more frequent and intense heatwaves, initiatives aimed at enhancing resilience and safeguarding vulnerable populations become increasingly imperative.

