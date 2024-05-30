Google's USD2 billion investment indicates confidence in Malaysia's technological potential

(MENAFN) In a strategic move poised to bolster Malaysia's digital infrastructure, has unveiled plans to inject a substantial USD2 billion into the country, earmarked for the establishment of its inaugural data center and Google Cloud facility. This landmark underscores the burgeoning interest of American tech titans in Malaysia's burgeoning tech landscape, following closely on the heels of Microsoft's recent pledge of USD2.2 billion over the next four years for cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure development in the region.



The announcement elicited praise from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who hailed Google's significant investment as a resounding vote of confidence in Malaysia's governance and economic trajectory. Anwar underscored the anticipated ripple effects of this investment, projecting a sizable injection of USD3.2 billion into the economy and the creation of an impressive 26,500 job opportunities by the year 2030.



Google's vision for Malaysia encompasses the development of two state-of-the-art facilities, strategically situated within a business park in the central state of Selangor. These centers are envisioned to cater to the burgeoning demand for cloud services while also facilitating educational initiatives in artificial intelligence for Malaysian educators and students alike.



With Malaysia set to become the 12th country to host Google's data centers, the tech giant's footprint in the region continues to expand. The forthcoming Google Cloud Center in Malaysia is slated to cater to a diverse clientele, ranging from large institutions to burgeoning startups and the public sector. This initiative will seamlessly integrate with Google's existing global network, comprising 40 zones across 121 regions worldwide.



Ruth Porat, President and CFO of Alphabet Inc., parent company of Google, emphasized the investment's alignment with Malaysia's Cloud First Policy, aimed at fortifying the nation's digital infrastructure while adhering to best-in-class cybersecurity standards. Prime Minister Anwar's interactions with key figures from Google and other industry leaders during his visits to the United States last year likely played a pivotal role in fostering this landmark investment, signifying a fruitful collaboration between Malaysia and global tech giants in propelling the nation towards digital transformation.

