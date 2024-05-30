Baku Energy Week To Welcome Numerous Participating Companies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

Over 300 companies hailing from 37 countries have confirmedtheir attendance at Baku Energy Week, a pivotal event in theregional energy landscape slated for June 4-6, Azernews reports.

Naila Aliyeva, project manager at Iteca Caspian, announced thisduring a press dedicated to Baku Energy Week. Shehighlighted the diverse array of participating nations, includingAzerbaijan, the USA, Germany, Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium,Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, Great Britain, theCzech Republic, China, Algeria, Finland, France, Georgia, India,Iraq, Israel, Sweden, Italy, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Hungary,Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Uzbekistan, Romania, Russia, SaudiArabia, Slovenia, Turkiye, Ukraine and Japan.

Notably, countries like Sweden, India and Slovenia are makingtheir debut appearances at the event this year.

Naila Aliyeva emphasized the infusion of new energy into thisyear's exhibition, with 15% of participants comprising freshentrants. A significant portion of these newcomers, driven by akeen interest in "green energy," underscores a global shift towardssustainable practices.

Crucially, the Ministry of Energy extends its support to BakuEnergy Week, with the State Oil Company (SOCAR) serving as theprimary partner, underscoring the event's significance in fosteringcollaboration and innovation in the energy sector.