Pro-Palestinian demonstrators burn Israeli Embassy in Mexico

(MENAFN) In a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza following a deadly Israeli airstrike, pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in Mexico City. The demonstration, named 'Urgent Action for Rafah', drew around 200 people to the embassy located in the Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood.



Tensions escalated as clashed with riot deployed to maintain order. Demonstrators, some with scarves covering their faces, hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at the police and breached barricades erected to protect the mission. Videos circulating on social depict scenes of chaos as police attempt to extinguish fires ignited by the protesters.



The incident occurred in the wake of heightened international condemnation of Israel's military actions in Gaza. Mexico recently filed a declaration of intervention with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in support of South Africa's complaint accusing Israel of 'genocide' against Palestinians in Gaza. Last Friday, the ICJ ordered Israel to cease its military offensive in the Rafah governorate, citing concerns about potential humanitarian catastrophe.



Israel has denied allegations of genocide, asserting that its operations in Gaza are conducted in accordance with international law. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) maintain that civilian casualties in Rafah resulted from collateral damage during a legitimate strike targeting Hamas militants. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the civilian deaths as "a tragic mistake."



The targeting of the Israeli Embassy in Mexico City underscores the international repercussions of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the passionate responses it evokes across the globe.

