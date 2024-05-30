Almonds To Hummus: 7 Healthy Snacks To Munch On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover seven delicious and nutritious snacks to your day! From Greek yogurt with berries to dark chocolate with nuts, find your perfect healthy bite here

Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and can improve heart health. Combining it with nuts like almonds, walnuts, or pistachios adds healthy fats, protein

Edamame are young soybeans that are high in protein, fiber, and essential amino acids. They are also a good source of vitamins and minerals like folate, vitamin K, and iron

Chia seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein. When soaked in milk or a milk alternative, they create a pudding-like texture

Apples are rich in fiber and vitamin C, while peanut butter provides protein and healthy fats. This combination offers a balanced snack that helps maintain energy levels

Hummus, made from chickpeas, is a great source of plant-based protein and fiber. Pairing it with crunchy veggies like carrots, bell peppers, and cucumbers adds vitamins

Almonds are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fiber, making them a satiating snack. They also provide vitamin E, magnesium, and antioxidants

Greek yogurt is high in protein, calcium, probiotics, which support digestive health. Pairing it with berries like blueberries, raspberries adds a burst of flavor