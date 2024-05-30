               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Almonds To Hummus: 7 Healthy Snacks To Munch On


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover seven delicious and nutritious snacks to fuel your day! From Greek yogurt with berries to dark chocolate with nuts, find your perfect healthy bite here


Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and can improve heart health. Combining it with nuts like almonds, walnuts, or pistachios adds healthy fats, protein


Edamame are young soybeans that are high in protein, fiber, and essential amino acids. They are also a good source of vitamins and minerals like folate, vitamin K, and iron


Chia seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein. When soaked in milk or a milk alternative, they create a pudding-like texture


Apples are rich in fiber and vitamin C, while peanut butter provides protein and healthy fats. This combination offers a balanced snack that helps maintain energy levels


Hummus, made from chickpeas, is a great source of plant-based protein and fiber. Pairing it with crunchy veggies like carrots, bell peppers, and cucumbers adds vitamins


Almonds are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fiber, making them a satiating snack. They also provide vitamin E, magnesium, and antioxidants


Greek yogurt is high in protein, calcium, probiotics, which support digestive health. Pairing it with berries like blueberries, raspberries adds a burst of flavor

