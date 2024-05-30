Defense Derby’s June Update Introduces New Martial Tiger Unit

(MENAFN- Edelman) New Delhi, May 30th, 2024 - RisingWings, a creative studio of KRAFTON, Inc., has unveiled its June update for the popular real-time PvP tower defense mobile game, Defense Derby.



Introducing the Martial Tiger

This update introduces the Martial Tiger, a new physical-type unit from the beast faction. Martial Tiger is a close-range area damage dealer with two special abilities called Taeguk and Roar of the Lion. With Taeguk, the critical damage increases, and upon reaching a certain level, it unleashes the Roar of the Lion, terrifying all monsters in the player’s lane for 1.5 seconds with a mighty roar, and resetting the accumulated critical damage. Martial Tiger can be acquired through the Martial Tiger Event, Featured Summon, and Step Up Pack. Players can try out the new unit through the Derby Brawl - Martial Tiger Mirror Match, available from June 1 to June 3, and earn Beast Crystals based on their ranking.



Hammer Sprite

In June, players will encounter a new unit along with the A Powerful Blow season. Coming June 13, players can anticipate the arrival of the Hammer Sprite, a new physical-type unit from the spirit faction. The Hammer Sprite possesses a special ability called Gold Appears, which boosts the attack power and attack speed of herself and the hero at the start of each wave. She is particularly effective at clearing waves quickly, making it recommended to place her near the front of the castle. The Derby Brawl - Hammer Sprite Mirror Match, featuring this new unit, will be available from June 15 to June 17.



Special Events - Gems, Crystals, and Valentine’s Fun

• Duo Play Event: Available until June 27, this is an event where players complete missions by playing the two-player cooperative mode, Duo Mode. Depending on the completed missions, players can earn various rewards such as the Mirage of the Desert, Harun Palace Castle Skin, Duo Entries, Gems, Elixir, and Featured Summon Tickets.

• Returning Guardian Missions: This event is designed for players who log into the game after a long absence, allowing them to complete missions to earn Eternal Hearts, which can be exchanged for rewards like Miraculous Summon Tickets, Legendary Unit Selections, and Gold.





