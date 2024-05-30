Debattama Saha On ‘Krishna Mohini’ Co-Star Fahmaan Khan: 'His Energy Lights Up Entire Set'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) actress Debattama Saha has praised her 'Krishna Mohini' co-star Fahmaan Khan for being the livewire who lights up the set with his fun energy and keeps the entire cast and crew entertained off-screen.

The show features Debattama as Krishna, and Fahmaan as Aryaman.

Speaking about Fahmaan, Debattama shared: "He is an absolute live wire. He has this infectious energy that lights up the entire set. No matter how demanding the shoot day is, he always finds ways to keep us smiling and laughing. He is very perceptive and in tune with everyone's emotions."

"He has an uncanny ability to sense when the intensity of emotional scenes is weighing us down. That's when he swoops in with his playful pranks and witty one-liners. It's such a blessing to have a co-star who can create an environment with positive vibes and happiness. Even the most arduous workday feels like a breeze with him around," added Debattama.

Set in Dwarka, Gujarat, the family drama follows Krishna, who plays an elder sister to Mohan (played by Ketaki Kulkarni), and Aryaman, a businessman, who crosses paths with the former.

'Krishna Mohini' airs every day at 7 p.m. on Colors.