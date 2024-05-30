TMS Equip Announces Expanded Inventory Of Construction Equipment, Parts, And Attachments

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Contractors can choose to lease or purchase equipment from TMS Equip based on their project requirements and budget constraints.

Nebraska, USA, 30th May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , TMS Equip, a leading provider of construction equipment rental, sales, and service solutions, today announced the significant expansion of its inventory to better serve the growing needs of its customers in the United States. The company has invested heavily in acquiring a wide range of new equipment, parts, and attachments, ensuring contractors have access to the latest and most reliable tools and technologies to complete their projects on time and within budget.







Laying a solid foundation is crucial, and TMS Equip offers a variety of compaction equipment to ensure the job gets done right. From rammers and vibratory plate compactors to rollers, they have the tools contractors need to create a stable base for any structure. For flawless concrete work, TMS Equip provides a comprehensive selection of concrete vibrators. Backpack concrete vibrators offer portability, while high-cycle vibrators tackle larger projects. They also have concrete vibrator shafts to complete the setup.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the most comprehensive selection of construction equipment available,” said a representative from TMS Equip.“This expansion reflects our dedication to staying ahead of the curve and offering our clients the resources they need to succeed. Whether they require equipment for lease or purchase, our team is here to help them find the perfect solution for their specific requirements.”

Cutting and drilling through tough materials like asphalt, concrete, and masonry is a breeze with TMS Equip's selection of diamond blades. They also offer core bit cup wheels, grinding wheels, and tuck-pointing blades for various cutting and finishing needs. TMS Equip also offers a wide range of dewatering pumps to help manage groundwater and prevent delays. From centrifugal clearwater pumps to diaphragm pumps, submersible pumps, and trash pumps, they have the right pump for the job.

Reliable power is essential for any construction site. TMS Equip offers portable and mobile generators to keep projects running smoothly, regardless of location. They also have a variety of material lifts, including Genie Lifts, Super Hoists, and Super Lifts. Contractors' mixing needs are met with a diverse selection of concrete mixers, mortar mixers, and Mix N Go mixers available at TMS Equip. For welding tasks, they offer a complete package including gas-powered welders, diesel welder generators, welding trailers, and all the necessary accessories.

TMS Equip doesn't stop at core equipment. They offer concrete trowels in various sizes, along with trowel blades and handles for a smooth finishing touch. Finally, to maximize the versatility of their equipment, TMS Equip offers a variety of attachments for telehandlers and skid steers. From trash hopper grapples and tele-tach bale spears to work platforms, truss jibs, concrete hoppers, and various buckets for specific tasks, TMS Equip has the tools contractors need to get the job done efficiently.

TMS Equip is a leading provider of construction equipment lease, sales, and service solutions. The company offers a wide variety of equipment, parts, and attachments from leading manufacturers to cater to the diverse needs of contractors in the United States. TMS Equip is committed to providing exceptional customer service, competitive rates, and expert support to help its clients achieve their construction goals.

