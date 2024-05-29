Jordan Condemns Israeli Attack On Palestinian Refugee Tents In Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned on Wednesday the targeting of Palestinian refugee tents in Rafah by Israeli Occupation forces.

The Ministry said that Israel is continuing to commit war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza, in "blatant" violation of the rules of international law and the decisions of the International Court of Justice.

The Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah reaffirmed the Kingdom's absolute condemnation and denunciation of Israel's ongoing disobedience of international law and international calls to stop the war.



He also reiterated the call to the international community to act immediately and effectively to stop these violations and crimes that contradict all human values and principles.

Qudah also renewed his demand for the international community to hold those responsible accountable, and to force Israel to comply with international law by ending the war, ensuring the protection of civilians, and providing adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid throughout the Gaza Strip.