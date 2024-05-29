Police Thwart Bank Heist In Amman, Suspect Arrested

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Police on Wednesday said they arrested a suspect who allegedly robbed a bank with a plastic gun in Amman earlier the day.

The suspect reportedly entered the bank on Wednesday morning waving a gun and demanded cash, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

The suspect escaped with around JD6,000 in cash, the Police official told The Jordan Times.

No one was injured in the incident, he added.

“A special Police task force was immediately formed to follow up on the robbery and managed to identify the suspect based on various paths of investigations as well as evidence collected at the crime scene,” the police official stated.

The task force raided the house where the suspect was staying and arrested him without any major incident," according to Sartawi.

“Investigators managed to retrieve the entire amount that was stolen from the bank which was JD5,720,” he added.

The suspect reportedly confessed to plotting the robbery using a plastic gun, Sartawi said.

The suspect will be referred to the State Security Court (SSC) prosecution office for further questioning and indictment, according to a statement by the Public Security Directorate.

If convicted of the charges the suspect could receive up to 15 years in prison by the SSC.