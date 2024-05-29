Goa Statehood Day 2024: Date, History, Significance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Goa Statehood Day, observed on May 30th, commemorates Goa's transition from a union territory to India's 25th state in 1987. This annual celebration marks the end of centuries of Portuguese rule, the significance of Operation Vijay in 1961, and honors Goa's rich cultural heritage and the proud achievements of its people

Goa was under Portuguese rule for over 450 years until India liberated it in 1961 through Operation Vijay, integrating Goa, Daman, and Diu into the Indian Union

On this date in 1987, Goa was separated from Daman and Diu, becoming the 25th state of India, with Panaji as its capital and Konkani as its official language

Goa's colonial history began in 1510 when Portuguese leader Alfonso de Albuquerque conquered the region from the Adil Shah of Bijapur

In 1961, India launched Operation Vijay to annex Portuguese territories, ending colonial rule and bringing Goa, Daman, and Diu into the Indian mainland as union territory

