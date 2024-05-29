New Hollywood Cinema Holds Red Carpet Screening Of Intrusive In Atlanta

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join the Cast of New Hollywood Cinema's film "INTRUSIVE" for an Exclusive Red Carpet Screening in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning directors AK Reed and Duece King of New Hollywood Cinema will host an exclusive red-carpet screening of their latest film "Intrusive " on Saturday, June 1 at Look Dine-In Cinemas-Brookhaven in Atlanta. The cast, crew, and Atlanta entertainment industry tastemakers will be in attendance for the film's premiere. The exclusive screening will be shown in two theaters and begins at 5 p.m. with the arrival of cast members and celebrity guests on the red carpet, followed by showtimes at 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Following the premiere, the directors and cast will host a Q&A session giving insights on the making of the film. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at or in person at the box office.Saturday, June 1, 2024Look Dine-In Cinemas- Brookhaven (1004 Town Boulevard Atlanta, GA 30319)Red Carpet- 5:00 PMShowtime- 6:00 PM & 6:15 PMTickets:About INTRUSIVEINTRUSIVE follows Darrius, a man entangled in a web of desire and secrecy. When he succumbs to temptation with his wife's friend Princess, the consequences unfold unexpectedly. As Darrius wrestles with guilt, loyalty, and the complexities of protecting his relationship, he is forced to confront the dilemmas that arise from a single night of passion. Princess becomes increasingly obsessed with him, determined to sabotage the marriage and make Darrius hers. Darrius must navigate this dangerous situation and decide whether to come clean to Michelle or keep Princess a secret and risk losing his wife forever.About New Hollywood CinemaReed/King Entertainment is an independent film company dedicated to producing compelling urban films and psychological thrillers that captivate audiences. Directors AK Reed and Dyece King started the company with a bold vision to create thought-provoking stories that explore the complexities of human nature within urban settings. Their films delve deep into the details of city life, portraying a diverse set of characters that resonate with authenticity. Specializing in crime dramas and psychological thrillers, they thrive on crafting suspenseful stories that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Their films explore the darker corners of the human psyche, blending tension with suspenseful storytelling to deliver an unforgettable experience onscreen.

