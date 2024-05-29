Heatwave Set To Return To Kashmir From June 3

An official from the MeT said a slight relief from the“heat wave” and“hot & dry weather” would be observed over most parts of Kashmir division for a few days ahead of the onset of another“heat wave” in J&K from 3-5 June.

The weatherman also said that there would not be any respite in the hot weather and heat wave conditions during the next seven days over the plains of the Jammu division.

The temperatures across the valley plunged moderately last night compared to the previous night's mercury digits.



Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir, recorded a maximum temperature of 27.5 degree Celsius, which was just 1.4 degree Celsius above the normal. The station simmered at 32.6 degree Celsius yesterday.

Qazigund, a gate way of Kashmir, was the hottest in Kashmir at 28.6 degree Celsius which was followed by Kokernag where the day temperature settled at 28.3 degree Celsius.

Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination, recorded a maximum temperature of 25.6 degree Celsius while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded 27.9 degree Celsius. Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, recorded a maximum temperature of 19.0 degree Celsius.

Unlike Kashmir, Jammu areas continued to record the intense heat wave while Jammu recorded the hottest day of the season at 44.8 degree Celsius today. Katra station also recorded the hottest day of the season at 40.3 degree Celsius.

As per the data, shared by the Meteorological department, Banihal has recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degree Celsius while Batote and Bhaderwah recorded 31.9 degree Celsius and 29.4 degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that the weather is expected to remain partly to generally cloudy on May 30 and 31st while there is a possibility of light rain and thunder at isolated places as well.

On June 1 & 2, partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain and thunder at isolated places is expected, he said, adding that the weather conditions would improve from June 03 as the weather would remain generally dry on June 03 and 04.

However, he added that from June 5-June 7, generally cloudy with light rain and thunder is expected at scattered places.

“Slight relief from heat wave and Hot & dry weather conditions during 30-31May & 1-2nd June over most parts of Kashmir & few hilly areas of Jammu Division,” it reads.

Another spell of heat wave is expected during 3-4 June over Kashmir division, it said, adding that avoid heat exposure during 12 noon to 3 PM & drink lot of fluid and water especially vulnerable people (Elderly people, infants and children)

Mercury continued its upward trend across the district, with Jammu city recording the season's highest temperature at 44.8 degrees Celsius, nearly 5.7 notches above the average, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

The region has been reeling under an extreme heatwave for the past week, with temperatures consistently rising above 40 degrees Celsius since May 16, the MeT department officials said.

The day temperature in Jammu city was nearly 5.7 degrees Celsius above the season's average and 5 degrees Celsius higher than Wednesday's 39.3 degrees Celsius, they said.

Katra, the base camp for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded 40 degrees Celsius, while Leh city clocked 21 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

Kathua, which houses the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, recorded 46.1 degree Celsius, followed by Samba at 44.7 degrees Celsius, Udhampur at 42 degrees Celsius and Reasi 41.7 degrees Celsius, according to the department.

Srinagar's maximum daytime temperature was 32.6 degrees Celsius.

In view of the heatwave, the district administration pressed water tankers into service to sprinkle water jets on the roads for the second consecutive day. Police tankers have also joined this initiative.

Several organisations set up stalls providing water and lemon water to people in various areas of Jammu city.

Forest Fire Incidents On Rise



Incidents of forest fire in the areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri Forest Division have been on the rise this summer season compared to last year, says an official. According to Balwant Singh, Assistant Director, Forest Protection Force, Rajouri, 8 incidents of forest fire have been reported to date from the area.





“This time, the number of forest fire incidents reported is more than those reported in the same period in the last year. Summer season is at its peak and hence we are seeing such forest fires. To date, 8 incidents have taken place,” Balwant Singh told ANI. He said that the department has established fire control rooms at different locations in the area to ensure accessibility.

“Our staff reach the site timely. We have made fire control rooms at different locations to ensure accessibility, we are alert and taking action actively for the safety of the forest area,” he said. Singh said that when the preceding year sees fewer forest fires, the following year will have more forest fires due to the accumulation of pine needles, which are prone to fire. In Jammu and Kashmir, amid soaring temperatures, the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority has predicted an 'extreme forest fire' risk in the next seven days across the Himalayan region. Akashvani Jammu Correspondent reports that JKDMA said that the people are requested to report the fire incident on 112 for prompt response and any help.



On May 23, the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority predicted an 'extreme forest fire' risk in the next seven days across the Himalayan region. On Wednesday, the IMD forecast a high of 41 degrees in Jammu and a high of 19.7 degrees Celsius in Srinagar. The MeT department also said that the heat wave over the plains of Jammu and Kashmir was likely to continue till May 31.



