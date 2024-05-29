TOEFL Introduces Exciting Rebrand In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India (May 29, 2024) - ETS today unveiled the rebranding of the TOEFL suite of assessments, including the globally respected TOEFL iBT. This marks a significant step towards aligning with the dynamic needs of modern learners, educators, and professionals in India and around the world. Trusted globally for its accuracy in evaluating English-language proficiency, TOEFL iBTÂ® is crucial for academic and professional success across continents.



The refreshed brand identity of TOEFL captures its commitment to innovation, authenticity, and optimism, catering to a new generation of learners and global citizens. The rebrand positions TOEFL not just as a test, but as a partner in the journey of students and professionals aiming to study, live, and work abroad.



The rebrand includes a new visual and verbal style that makes TOEFL more approachable and inclusive. Significant updates such as the introduction of a shortened test format and the launch of the TOEFL TestReady platform are part of this change. The new logo features a stylized asterisk, mirroring the recently updated ETS logo, symbolizing a shared dedication to advancing educational and professional measurement and research.



This rebranding also addresses the evolving aspirations of India's youth, who seek impactful ways to express their talents and achieve their dreams. TOEFL has long supported individuals in transforming their aspirations into reality, and with its proven research and innovation, it continues to meet the diverse needs of its varied audience.



Omar Chihane, General Manager of TOEFL, stated, "TOEFL empowers people worldwide to realize their full potential, which translates into more than personal success. Our learners aim to create a positive impact in the world, and mastering English helps them lay the groundwork for this change. This rebrand reflects our commitment to supporting them on this journey."





About the TOEFL iBT test



The TOEFL iBT test is the most respected, accepted and preferred test of academic English- language proficiency, used for study, work and immigration. More than 13,000 institutions in 160+ countries worldwide accept TOEFL iBT scores to make high-stakes decisions. The test is a crucial component of the world-class TOEFL Family of Assessments, offering tools for English-language proficiency starting with learners 8+. Powered by ETS, these assessments are rooted in 75 years of research and expertise, building equitable ways to measure proficiency while empowering people and institutions around the globe to turn aspirations into reality. TOEFL is a passionate journey partner, providing learners access, authority and support to move the world.





About ETS



ETS is a global education and talent solutions organization enabling lifelong learners to be future ready. We advance the science of measurement to build the benchmarks for fair and valid skill assessment. We are committed to powering human progress by promoting skill proficiency, empowering upward mobility and unlocking more opportunities for everyone, everywhere. Our assessment products - including the TOEFL, TOEIC, GRE and Praxis Assessments - as well as our innovative solutions and subsidiaries help 50 million people each year to clarify their strengths and find opportunities for growth in education, work and beyond. We continue to operate around the world, with offices in 25 locations and operations in 200 countries and territories.

