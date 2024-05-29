King Receives Czech President, Says There Can Be No Regional Peace Without Just Solution To Palestinian Issue

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 30 (Prtra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday held talks with Czech Republic President Petr Pavel at Al Husseiniya Palace on bilateral ties and the dangerous conditions in Gaza.At the talks, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty stressed the need to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and step up international efforts to maximise the delivery of sustainable relief and medical aid.According to a royal court statwment, the King stressed the importance of concerted international efforts to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and protect civilians, warning of extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, in addition to violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.His Majesty reaffirmed that there can be no peace nor stability in the region without a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution.The King commended the deep-rooted ties between the two countries extending, which mark their 60th anniversary this year, expressing Jordan's keenness on enhancing cooperation in various fields.Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Tourism Minister Makram Queisi, escort of honour to the Czech president, the accompanying delegation, and Czech Ambassador to Jordan Alexandr Sporys attended the talks.