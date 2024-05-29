Moscow responds to American trade caution

(MENAFN) In response to speculation about a potential United States trade embargo on Russia, Moscow's ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, has conveyed confidence that such measures would not cripple the Russian economy but would instead inflict significant damage on international trade. Antonov's remarks came following comments made by White House deputy national security advisor Daleep Singh, who suggested the possibility of imposing tariffs on all Russian exports as part of sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict.



Addressing an event organized by the Brookings Institution in Washington, Singh, often dubbed as 'the architect of Russia sanctions' by some media outlets, highlighted the historical challenges associated with trade embargoes. However, he indicated that continued Russian militarization could lead to a de facto situation where such measures become unavoidable.



Antonov swiftly responded to Singh's remarks through a Telegram post, asserting Russia's resilience against economic pressures. He emphasized that no embargo or sanctions would succeed in breaking Russia's economy, citing the nation's steadfast commitment to its socio-economic and industrial development.



Highlighting Russia's economic performance despite existing sanctions, Antonov underscored President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a 3.6 percent GDP growth in 2023, surpassing the global average. The Central Bank's projection of further growth between 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent this year further bolsters Moscow's confidence in its economic resilience amidst geopolitical tensions and potential punitive measures from the United States.

MENAFN29052024000045015687ID1108270899