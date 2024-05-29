EU finishing army operation in Niger

(MENAFN) The European Union announced on Monday its decision to terminate the European Union Military Partnership Mission (EUMPM) in Niger by the end of June, citing concerns over the "grave" political situation in the West African nation. This move comes in the wake of Niger's new government, established following a coup in July 2023, opting to withdraw from two security agreements with the European Union, including the EUMPM.



The decision to discontinue the three-year mission, which commenced in December 2022, reflects the evolving political dynamics and strained relations between Niger's military authorities and the European Union. The withdrawal of Niger from security agreements raised tensions, with military authorities threatening to revoke privileges and immunities granted to European troops deployed under the EUMPM and the European Union Civilian Capacity-Building Mission (EUCAP).



The EUMPM in Niger, comprising between 50 to 100 European troops, has been instrumental in providing crucial training, logistical support, and infrastructure assistance to bolster the capacity of Nigerien forces in combating terrorism. However, with the mission commander, Lieutenant-General Michiel van der Laan, confirming the redeployment of European Union personnel back to Europe in December 2023, the European Union has signaled its intention to conclude the mission in response to the prevailing political circumstances.



The decision underscores the complexities of international military partnerships and the delicate balance between security cooperation and diplomatic relations. As the European Union prepares to conclude its military mission in Niger, attention shifts to the implications for regional security dynamics and the future trajectory of European Union-Niger relations amidst ongoing political uncertainties.

