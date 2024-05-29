(MENAFN) Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to Washington, has issued a stern rebuke in response to United States President Joe Biden's assertion that the United States was responsible for winning World War II. Biden's remarks were made during a visit to Arlington Cemetery on Memorial Day, where he honored fallen United States troops

and credited them with defeating fascism, particularly highlighting the D-Day landings in Normandy.



Ambassador Antonov, in a statement posted on Telegram, characterized Biden's comments as part of a broader campaign by Washington to downplay the pivotal role played by the Soviet Union in the defeat of Nazi Germany during the conflict, known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War. He emphasized the immense sacrifices made by the Soviet people and their decisive contributions to the Allied victory.



Antonov denounced the portrayal of history that diminishes the Soviet Union's role, emphasizing that the Red Army's efforts were instrumental in turning the tide of the war and securing victory over fascism. He criticized what he described as "misinformation" and "psychological warfare" aimed at Russia, driven by current tensions between Washington and Moscow.



The ambassador underscored Russia's commitment to defending the truth of history and resisting attempts to distort the narrative of World War II. He emphasized that the sacrifices endured by the Soviet Union and its pivotal role in defeating Nazi Germany are undeniable facts that cannot be ignored or misrepresented. In light of this, Antonov affirmed Russia's resolve to combat any efforts to distort or undermine the historical record of the Great Patriotic War.

