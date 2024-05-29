Aqaba Launches 2024-2028 Strategic Plan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, May 29 (Petra) - The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) launched its 2024-2028 strategy on Wednesday in cooperation with the USAID-funded Economic Reform Activity, attended by strategic partners.The ASEZA Chief Commissioner Nayef Fayez stated at the launch ceremony that the strategy aims to position Aqaba as a global destination for tourism, trade, and investment, and as a model of modern administration aligned with global developments and national economic modernization goals.Fayez emphasized that the strategy seeks to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development and enhance the quality of life. He noted the importance of supporting institutional progress and leveraging available resources to prepare this plan. The vision is to transform Aqaba into a smart, modern, and flexible city and a global business hub.The strategic plan for 2024-2028 outlines seven key priorities, focusing on enhancing Aqaba's status on the global tourism map as a unique destination for environmental and heritage tourism on the Gulf of Aqaba. It aims to empower the region as a global investment destination, promote green growth, and achieve sustainable development.The plan also seeks to create a flexible region capable of adapting and transforming into a smart city, improving the quality of life, and establishing Aqaba as a regional center for artistic and technical skills, leadership, and innovation. The Authority aims to be an efficient and effective institution capable of achieving its goals through its services, systems, and staff.