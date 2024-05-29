KRCS Raises Donations For Field Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) launched on Wednesday a donation campaign via its website to back operating budgets for its field hospital in Gaza Strip.

KRCS Chairperson Dr. Hilal al-Sayer said in a statement to KUNA that the campaign was launched with aim of affirming the society's commitment to support sustainable humanitarian activities and provide medications to the Palestinian brothers.

He has indicated urgency for continuing support for "the brethren in Gaza that is witnessing work halt in many hospitals due the occupation offensives that have also destroyed a bevy of them."

The society has intensified work to finalize the hospital inauguration and begin actual operations as soon as possible, Dr. Al-Sayer said, indicating that all needed equipment for the vital humanitarian project had already been sent into the enclave -- in cooperation with the Palestinian and Egyptian Red Crescents.

Dr. Al-Sayer added that the society, since onset of the occupation aggression on the strip, has been sending in relief, medical assistance, daily meals in addition to ambulance vehicles, in collaboration "with local and international partners."

He has underlined urgency of the situation in the enclave where many hospitals and medical centers have been damaged, calling upon private companies and citizens to donate via the KRCS electronic website: , or directly at the society's headquarters.

The field hospital which occupies a 750-square-meter plot of land is being equipped with medical devices, and includes an operation room, intensive care units, baby incubators, an X-ray section, a pharmacy, and a laboratory. (end)

