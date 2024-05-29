Five Persons Fall Into Well In North Kashmir's Kupwara Two Dead, Three Hospitalised

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Tragedy struck Kralpora village in North Kashmir's Kupwara district as two persons were recovered dead and three other hospitalised after they fell unconscious inside a well.
Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that during cleaning a well in Satboin Dardpora, five persons fell unconscious due to suffocation.“As the news spread, a rescue operation was launched at the site,” the official said, adding,“After strenuous efforts, the persons were taken out of the water source and shifted to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared two among the five as brought dead.”ADVERTISEMENT
Identifying the deceased as Farid Ahmad Khoja & Bashir Ahmad Khoja, the official further said that Safeer Ahmad, Qasim ud Din and Abdul Hameed are undergoing treatment.
More details awaited. Read Also Three Men Fall Into Well In Central Kashmir's Budgam, Rescue Op Launched Army Soldier Killed In Accidental Firing In J&K's Rajouri
