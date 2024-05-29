Five Persons Fall Into Well In North Kashmir's Kupwara Two Dead, Three Hospitalised

Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that during cleaning a well in Satboin Dardpora, five persons fell unconscious due to suffocation.“As the news spread, a rescue operation was launched at the site,” the official said, adding,“After strenuous efforts, the persons were taken out of the water source and shifted to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared two among the five as brought dead.”

Identifying the deceased as Farid Ahmad Khoja & Bashir Ahmad Khoja, the official further said that Safeer Ahmad, Qasim ud Din and Abdul Hameed are undergoing treatment.

More details awaited.

