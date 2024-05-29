GCC Sec. Gen. Lauds Bahrain's Hosting Of Gulf Radio, TV Festival

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, May 29 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi has lauded Bahrain's hosting of the Gulf Radio and Television Festival since 1994, an event dedicated for honoring excelling youth and encouraging media creativity in the Gulf countries.

Al-Budaiwi was speaking during his participation in the inauguration of the festival's 16th edition, late on Tuesday, at Bahrain National Theater. The activity was sponsored by the First Deputy of the Chair at the Supreme Council for Sports and Youth, Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad.

The GCC Secretary General expressed deep gratitude and appreciation to the government and people of the Kingdom of Bahrain for organizing the 16th session, complementary to the previous successful sessions.

He also praised efforts of the personnel serving at the radio and television stations in the GCC countries, affirming his keenness on boosting cooperation among the official television institutions in the council's member states.

The activity was organized by the Bahrain Ministry of Information, in cooperation with the radio and television authorities of the GCC countries, with attendance of Arab ministers of information including Kuwait Minister of Information Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and elite figures of the media sector.

The first edition of the GCC festival was held in Kuwait in 1980. (end)

