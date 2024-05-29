Five Arrested Over Scuffle Between Two Groups In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Three people were injured
in a scuffle between two groups in the outskirts of Jammu city on Wednesday, officials said.
Five people, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the case, they said.ADVERTISEMENT
The scuffle occurred when some persons allegedly attacked a former sarpanch and his relatives, leading to a clash in the Deoli area of Bishnah, they said.
The injured have been treated with first-aid and are reported to be in stable condition.
A case was registered against the five accused and further investigation is going on, police said.
