UN Secretary-General Stresses To Stop Horror And Suffering After Deadly Rafah Attacks

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli air strikes that struck tents housing displaced people in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, last Sunday, resulting in dozens of martyrs and wounded.

"He is heartbroken by the images of the killed and injured, including many small children. As he has said before, the horror and suffering must stop immediately," UN spokesperson said in a statement.

He pointed out that "the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is now compounded by the unconscionable prospect of a man-made famine."

"He recalls the recent orders of the International Court of Justice, which are binding and must be complied with," the statement said.

"The Israeli authorities must allow, facilitate and enable the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian supplies," he said.

"Humanitarian organizations must have full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to reach all civilians in need across Gaza," he stressed.

"We must work expeditiously to restore security, dignity and hope for the affected population," the statement continued

The occupation forces killed 72 displaced people during the past 48 hours by bombing tents in areas that the occupation claimed were safe, west of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.



MENAFN29052024000067011011ID1108269082