Rawabi's Spectacular Promotion At QR10, QR20, And QR30

Doha, Qatar: Rawabi, Qatar's largest hypermarket chain, is thrilled to announce an exciting promotion that will leave shoppers astounded.

From May 28 to June 10 2024, Rawabi stores across Qatar will offer an incredible range of products at unbeatable prices of QR10, QR20, and QR30 with 1,000 plus products.

This two-week extravaganza is set to redefine shopping experiences with unbelievable deals on a vast array of product categories, including groceries, fresh food, household essentials, home needs, toys, electronics, garments, and much more.

Shoppers can look forward to an extensive range of products to meet their every need.

“For us, this promotion is not just about offering great deals, but about making a real difference in our customers' lives.

“We want to provide them with access to quality products at affordable prices, and this promotion exemplifies our dedication to that mission,” says Kannu Baker, Group General Manager of Al Rawabi Group.

Here are some attractive products: Home Tea Powder 225gm X 3 for QR10, Nestle Coffee Mate Original 400gm for QR10 , Royal King Basmati Rice 5kg for QR 20 , Rayyan Mineral Water 200ml X 24 for QR10 , KDD mango Juice 180ml X 24 for QR20 , Smart Watch Ultra for QR30, China Carpet 160 x 230cm for QR30,

Shoulder Bag Assorted for QR20, Men's T shirt 2pcs Set for QR10 , Impex Hair Straightener for QR30 , Sapil Solid Edt 100ml for QR30 , and more.

This promotion is a testament to Rawabi's commitment to delivering exceptional value and quality to its loyal customers.

Whether you're stocking up your pantry, seeking a fashion upgrade, or searching for the perfect gift, Rawabi has you covered with its irresistible offers.

Additionally, Rawabi's department store section offers a summer-ready fashion and lifestyle collection.

Dive into breezy garments and stylish swimwear while staying fresh with essential beauty items.