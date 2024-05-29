Al Khater Meets NATO Officials

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met separately yesterday in Brussels with Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Security Policy at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization H E Boris Ruge and Assistant Secretary-General for Public Diplomacy at the NATO H E Marie-Doha Besancenot (left) . During the two meetings, they discussed cooperation between Qatar and the NATO and ways to enhance relations between the GCC countries and the NATO.

