Oman To Build 6 New Airports

Muscat: Oman is set to expedite its ambitious plans to construct six new airports across the country, according to local media. Currently, the design phase for these projects is underway, with the total number of airports in the sultanate expected to reach 13 by 2028-2029.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has confirmed that the budget for this extensive project has already been allocated, ensuring its execution without financial delays. The new airports are anticipated to not only increase overall passenger traffic but also enhance Oman's attractiveness as a global logistics hub.

One of the planned projects is the Musandam Airport, which is scheduled to be constructed in the second half of 2028. The airport will feature a runway, taxiway, terminal, and a service and hangar area capable of accommodating Boeing 737 and Airbus 320 aircraft.

Nayef bin Ali al Abri, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Oman, stated that the new airports will improve transport connectivity, particularly linking industrial centers such as Sohar, Salalah, and Duqm. Additionally, the expansion of infrastructure for the tourism and logistics sectors will support Oman's broader economic goals.

Currently, Muscat International Airport (MCT) leads the country in passenger traffic. In 2018, the airport opened a new terminal with a capacity of up to 20 million passengers per year. In the first quarter of this year alone, it handled approximately 4.5 million travelers, a 12.4% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Other major hubs in the sultanate, including Salalah, Sohar, and Duqm airports, have also reported significant growth in passenger numbers.

Oman anticipates a substantial rise in airport traffic, aiming to accommodate up to 50 million tourists annually by 2040, compared to the current 17 million.

