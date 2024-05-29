Zayn Ibad Khan Welcomes Men Finally Getting The Spotlight In TV Shows: ‘A Shift We All Needed’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actor Zayn Ibad Khan is more than happy to see how the men in television shows, which were once dominated by saas, bahus and betis, are getting highlighted.

“I think because our stories are women-centric because people connect more with women and because in our country, we have made that connotation that 'mard ko dard nahi hota' and 'mard rota nahi hai',” Zayn told IANS.

The actor credits the evolution of the audience that has helped men who play the sasur, damaad or the beta get highlighted.

“People are now understanding that it is all for the sake of filmy dialogues but in reality, a man or a boy does cry. People get sympathised with women first,” added the actor, who is currently starring in 'Suhagan Chudail' alongside Nia Sharma.

“But now people are understanding that men have emotions too because of the responsibilities they have that women don't. That is the shift.”

He minces no words when he says that it is a shift that was needed.

“That is the shift we all needed because people get inspired by watching TV and films,” he said.

Does he agree that tagging a woman as a“chudail” can be regressive?

“It depends on the story, portrayal and how the makers show. It depends on your personality how you are coping with the character and how you are showing yourself in the world,” said Zayn.

'Suhagan Chudail' airs on Colors.