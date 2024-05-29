Dental Adhesives And Sealants Market Size, Supply, Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Dentistry adhesives and sealants are important chemicals used in dentistry to bond and seal dental restorations, such as fillings, crowns, and bridges, to the natural tooth structure. Resin-based adhesives, self-etch adhesives, and glass ionomer cement are among the products available in the global dental adhesives and sealants market.

Dental adhesives and sealants are used in a variety of applications, including denture bonding agents, pit and fissure sealants, restorative and luting materials, and orthodontic bonding agents. These materials are used to increase the longevity and strength of dental restorations, as well as to reduce tooth decay and other dental problems.

Market Dynamics

Rising Awareness about Oral hygiene Drives the Global Market

Dental fillings, bonding, implants, crowns, canalling, dental bridges, periodontal treatments, and maxillofacial operations are among the most often performed dental procedures. In the long run, an increasing number of these dental operations will certainly fuel demand for dental adhesives and sealants. As per the American Dental Association, 58% of Americans visit a dentist once a year.

Furthermore, according to Harvard Health Publishing, patients with periodontal gum disease are two to three times more likely to have a stroke, dementia, or other significant cardiovascular disorders since it raises the body's inflammatory load. In many nations, including Germany, the United States, and Canada, one's dental health and teeth play a major part in physical beauty, which is linked to self-confidence and self-esteem. Rising knowledge about oral hygiene and restorative dental procedures via social media recommendations drives market expansion.

Increasing Burden of Dental Caries Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Dental caries is a common dental health issue produced by the interaction of microorganisms on tooth enamel. Inadequate fluoride is the major risk factor for dental caries, while other risk factors include standard of living, behavioral variables, dietary habits, socioeconomic status, and socio-demographic factors. With increased urbanization and changes in living situations, the frequency of such oral illnesses is growing in low- and middle-income nations. This is mostly owing to insufficient fluoride exposure, a high diet of free sugars, and limited access to dental health care services.

Furthermore, most oral health problems are preventable and treatable in their early stages. For instance, dental caries may be easily detected at routine dental checkups, and the damaged tooth tissue can be removed and replaced with fillings, crowns, and root canaling, lowering the risk of infection, toothaches, and tooth extractions. As a result, the rising prevalence of caries is likely to drive growth in the dental adhesive and sealant market. However, according to WHO, treating dental caries may be costly, accounting for 5-10% of healthcare expenditures in developed nations and inflicting a significant economic burden.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global dental adhesives and sealants market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.12% over the forecast period. The market is driven by technical improvements in sophisticated diagnostic and treatment technologies, such as dental lasers, which are linked with less pain and blood loss, more exact diagnosis, and shorter chair time. Moreover, the growing number of dental clinics and practitioners and the improving degree of dental care services drive growth in the dental adhesives and sealants market.

Furthermore, one of the primary drivers propelling market expansion during the projection period is an increase in the frequency of individuals seeking routine dental treatment, particularly older persons. Collaborations between research institutes and other healthcare providers are also expected to drive market expansion in the future years. The greater proportion of this region can be linked to the increased use of restorative dental treatments and knowledge of oral hygiene. These factors are projected to increase the use of dental adhesives and sealants throughout the forecast period.

Key Highlights



The global dental adhesives and sealants market was valued at USD 5,543.6 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 25,157.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on product type, the global dental adhesives and sealants market is bifurcated into adhesives and sealants. The adhesive segment dominates the global market and is projected to expand substantially over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global dental adhesives and sealants market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.12% over the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global dental adhesives and sealants market are Dentsply Sirona; 3M ESPE AG; GlaxoSmithKline plc; The Procter & Gamble Company; Ivoclar Vivadent AG; BISCO, Inc; Kuraray Noritake Dental; Kerr Dental, Tokuyama Dental Corp and Den-Mat Holdings, LLC., and others.

Market News



In July 2023, BISCO announced the release of their new SureFil Universal Plus dental adhesive, intended to deliver improved bonding performance in various dental applications.





In April 2023, Pulpdent, a prominent manufacturer of dental sealants and bonding solutions, was bought by DENTSPLY International. This acquisition expands DENTSPLY International's product offering to dentists.



Global Dental Adhesives and Sealants Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Adhesives

Sealants



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



