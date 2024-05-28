FM Meets Spanish Counterpart In Madrid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Madrid, May 28 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, reaffirmed Jordan's appreciation for Spain's historic decision to recognize the Palestinian state, which was announced by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday.During his meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Tuesday, Safadi stressed the importance of Spain's recognition of the Palestinian state in support of the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to live in dignity and freedom in their independent and sovereign state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital, and in implementation of international law, standing on the side of justice, and supporting efforts to achieve security and just peace on the basis of the two-state solution.Safadi said that the decisions of Spain, Norway, Ireland, and Slovenia to recognize the Palestinian state are legal, moral, and humanitarian positions on the side of justice, international law, and the region's right to live in security and just peace, and contribute to ending the conflict and affirming the credibility of international law and covenants, while the Israeli aggression continues to violate international law, commit massacres, and destroy an entire community in Gaza.Safadi and Albares discussed efforts to stop the aggression on Gaza, confront the resulting humanitarian catastrophe, and provide protection for the Palestinian people.Safadi underlined Jordan's solidarity with Spain against the immoral attacks launched by Israeli officials after its decision to recognize the State of Palestine and for standing against injustice, supporting justice and international law.Safadi also lauded Spain's leading positions in efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace that guarantees security and peace for both Palestinians and Israelis and for the entire region.He referred to the Madrid process launched by Spain, which was supposed to take the region to the peace that everyone deserves. He emphasized the importance of preventing extremists in the Israeli government from controlling the future of the region.The two ministers also covered ways to coordinate positions to launch an international Arab-European effort not only to stop the aggression and its catastrophic repercussions, but also to implement the two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.The Spanish Foreign Minister stressed commedned the deep and strategic ties with Jordan, and the importance of the Kingdom's role, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, and efforts to achieve security, stability and peace in the region, implement the two-state solution, and deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.The Spanish Foreign Minister said that Jordan is one of the pillars of the Euro-Arab dialogue aimed at achieving peace and stability in the Middle East, and that Jordan has always been a defender of the Palestinian people cause.The two ministers agreed to continue to work together to achieve an immediate and lasting ceasefire and adequate and effective aid delivery throughout the Gaza Strip.The two ministers also discussed ways to develop bilateral relations in various fields.Safadi arrived in Madrid earlier on a visit by members of the ministerial committee assigned by the Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit on Gaza, which is visiting Spain on its thirteenth stop, since it was formed by the Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on November 11, 2023, as part of its efforts to crystallize an international action to stop the aggression on Gaza and press for the launch of a serious and genuine political process to achieve permanent and comprehensive peace according to the approved international terms of reference.The committee will meet on Wednesday with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares.