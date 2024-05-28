Afif And Almoez Rested For Afghanistan, India Qualifiers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Coach Marquez Lopez has rested 2023 Asian Cup winning heroes strikers Akram Afif and Almoez Ali for Qatar's joint FIFA World Cup 2026 and Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers to be played next month.

Qatar play Afghanistan on June 6 at Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawai Stadium Hofuf in Saudi Arabia. Five days later Qatar host India on June 11 at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Coach Lopez has picked a relatively young side that does not include veteran defender Pedro Miguel, goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham and Bassam al-Rawi besides resting Afif and Almoez, two of Qatar's top football players.

Asian Cup winning captain Hassan al-Haydos was not considered having retired from international duty in March. Duhail teenager Tahsin Mohamed also got his maiden call up for Qatar. The 17-year-old became the first player of Indian descent to start a QSL match in April, and could play against India.

Qatar, placed 33 on FIFA rankings, have already qualified for the next round of Asian Cup qualifiers. In their earlier match-ups, Qatar beat India 3-0 (away clash at Kalinga Stadium) and crushed Afghanistan 8-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium. Both matches were played last November.

Squad:

Amir Hassan, Ali Nader, Saad al-Sheeb, Shehab al-Laithi, Abdullah al-Ahrak, Abdullah al-Yazidi, Abdullah Youseff, Ahmed al-Janahi, Ahmed Fathy, Ahmed al-Rawi, Al Hashaemi al-Hussein, Fares Saeed, Homam al-Amin, Hazem Ahmed, Ibrahim al-Hassan, Jassim al-Sharsani, Khaled Ali, Mahdi Maged al-Moajaba, Mohamed Ayash, Mohamed Khaled, Mustafa Tariq, Nabeel Irfan, Naif al-Hadhrami, Tahsin Mohamed, Tamim Mansour, Youseff Abdulrazzaq, Youseff Ayman, Youseff Mohamed and Youseff Ziad. Coach: Marquez Lopez.

