Govt To Facilitate Start-Up Incubation At Public Hospitals

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 28 (KNN) The Indian government is encouraging public hospitals to establish incubation centers where startups and entrepreneurs can collaborate with medical professionals to develop technology solutions for public health.

This initiative aims to leverage the extensive patient data available at government hospitals and foster innovation by connecting budding entrepreneurs with healthcare facilities.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has already launched such a platform, while a new incubation centre is being set up at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida.

GIMS houses a dedicated Centre for Medical Innovation (CMI) that supports the growth of medical technology start-ups at various stages of development.

Backed by the government of Uttar Pradesh, the CMI-GIMS incubator introduces aspiring entrepreneurs to the start-up ecosystem and facilitates innovation in healthcare.

"Government hospitals have a vast database of patient information," said Dr. Rahul Singh, in-charge of CMI.

"We are offering a platform where start-ups can access this data for research and develop accurate devices or applications that bridge the gap between technology and public health," he added.

The initiative also involves partnering with institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), providing students with opportunities to connect with hospitals and work on healthcare solutions.

Furthermore, the government has introduced the Nidhi Prayas Yojna scheme, under which ten Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Parks or Incubators are selected annually to host PRAYAS Centres (PCs).

These PCs receive five years of support, including funding for prototypes, physical space, lab infrastructure, technical advice, and business mentoring, to facilitate the development of innovative ideas into working prototypes.

These efforts by the government aim to promote collaboration between the technology and healthcare sectors, foster innovation, and ultimately improve public health outcomes through the development of new solutions.

