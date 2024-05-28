Miningnewsbreaks Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) Releases Updated Report On Drill Program At Historic Gochager Lake Deposit

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Fathom Nickel

(CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) , focused on the exploration for nickel, cobalt and copper in north-central Saskatchewan, is reporting results of the seven drillhole, 2,656-meter drill program at its Gochager Lake Project. Highlights of the report show that drill-tested, borehole electromagnetic (“BHEM”) conductors coincide with high-grade, nickel zones of semimassive to massive sulphide mineralization. Fathom Nickel started drilling at the Gochager Lake deposit in February 2023. So far 16 drillholes totaling 5,543 meters have been completed with the company able to define a mineralized gabbro unit containing interstitial disseminated magmatic pyrrhotite, pentlandite and chalcopyrite, over a northeast-southwest

strike of approximately 300 meters

and a

vertical extent exceeding 400 meters with the unit being crosscut by semimassive to massive sulphide veins and stringers. The report noted that the Gochager Lake deposit is open for expansion in multiple directions and, importantly, to depth. Fathom Nickel officials will be providing a drill update during a Zoom conference today, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EST.“We have now gained a much better understanding of the potential of the Gochager Lake deposit,” said Fathom Nickel CEO and VP of exploration Ian Fraser in the press release.“We now recognize the emplacement of the Gochager Lake intrusion as a multiphased, complex, chaotic and open magmatic process; descriptors of many of the world's operating magmatic nickel sulphide mining camps. . . . As stated earlier, the Gochager Lake deposit is complex, and complexity is good. It is also now apparent that the semimassive to massive vein-like, nickel sulphide mineralization is coming from yet another phase of this complex intrusive. This later phase, the source of the high-grade mineralization, is out there to be discovered. The semimassive to massive sulphide mineralization we are recognizing at depth and the associated conductivity we recognize beyond our drillholes is suggesting we are getting closer. In just over 5,000 meters of drilling, we are beginning to unlock the true potential at Gochager Lake, a testament to our exploration approach and to the efforts of our exploration team.”

About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom is an exploration company that is targeting magmatic nickel sulphide discoveries to support the rapidly growing global electric vehicle market. The company now has a portfolio of two high-quality exploration projects located in the prolific Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan: the

Albert Lake Project, a 90,000-plus hectare project that was host to the historic and past-producing Rottenstone deposit, and the 22,000-plus hectare

Gochager Lake Project, which is host to an historic, NI43-101 noncompliant open pit resource consisting of 4.3 million tons at 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu2. For more information about the company, please visit

.

