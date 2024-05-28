PVH to supply 100MW for GSI & AEPCo in JORDAN

(MENAFN- Gransolar Group) Jeddah, May 6th - Solar tracker manufacturer PVH Middle East proudly announces its collaboration with GSI and AEPCo as the tracker supplier for solar PV projects in Jordan and in Kuwait. These projects are a significant milestone in PVH’s trajectory in the region and stands as a testament of the company’s expansion as a leader in the local solar industry.



The projects mark a joint effort towards renewable energy development and is a step forward in Owner’s commitment to powering its operations with renewable energy.



PVH will supply 100MW of its state-of-the-art Axone Duo Infinity solar tracker, thus playing a pivotal role in the success of this project.



Surmai Kaushik, Sales VP at PVH Middle East, expressed the company’s satisfaction with this collaboration, stating, "We are very pleased to collaborate with Green Sources Investment and Alternative Energy Projects Co. on this important project. This partnership is crucial for consolidating PVH as the leader of solar tracker supplier in the region expanding to newer markets."



The Masader El Haq Project, located in Jordan, will start construction in the coming month of July and is expected to be commissioned and fully functional by Q4 2025 with a full capacity of 100MW. Masader El Haq will generate enough renewable energy to power more than 20,000 homes.



Expressing his enthusiasm, Ahmad Obaisi, General Manager at Green Sources Investment remarked that, "We are thrilled to mark a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to sustainable energy with this collaboration with PVH. The successful commercial operation of Masader El Haq marks an important step to global decarbonisation."



Jordan generates approximately 29% of its electricity from wind and solar. In this matter, the Kingdom is focused on smart grid development and energy storage projects with the goal of reaching 50% of electricity generation from renewables by 2030. Masader El Haq contributes significantly to this goal and consolidates PVH as one of the main players in the local solar industry.





