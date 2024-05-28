Kuwait Amir Congratulates Re-Elected Lithuania Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to the re-elected President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda. In his cable, His Highness the Amir congratulated President Nauseda on being re-elected as president, wishing him success and long-lasting health, and Lithuania and its people further growth and prosperity. (end) res

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.