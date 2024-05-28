National Football Team Gears Up For Crucial World Cup Qualifier Match

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) - The national football team has embarked on its preparation journey ahead of the upcoming match against the Tajikistan national team on June 6. This crucial fixture, scheduled at Amman International Stadium, is part of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.Under the guidance of Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta, the Nashama commenced training with a select group of players, with expectations for the arrival of additional professionals from abroad.The team's training regimen includes two sessions on Tuesday, comprising morning physical drills and evening practice at Petra Stadium in Al-Hussein Youth City. Subsequent training sessions on Wednesday are set to take place at Al Karama Stadium in Al Hussein Youth City, all geared towards optimal preparation for the upcoming match.Victory in this match holds the key to progressing to the third round of the qualifiers, a goal that the team is eagerly striving for. Buoyed by their recent success in the Asian Cup, where they secured second place, the national team players are motivated and determined to pursue their dream of qualifying for the World Cup.