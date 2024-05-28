Kartik Aaryan Shares His 'Cricket Superstition' Ahead Of T20 World Cup

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming sports drama film 'Chandu Champion', is also keeping track of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

The actor is an avid cricket enthusiast, and like most Indians, Kartik too falls back on a bit of superstition.

The actor said that during the critical moments in a thrilling contest, he sticks to just one place and doesn't move around.

Speaking on his love for cricket and the superstitions that come with it, Kartik said:“Cricket toh sabhi ka favourite hain. (Cricket is everyone's favourite). I love watching it with my friends and family. Mein ek jagah bas baith ke match dekhta hoon (I sit at one place), and I don't like moving.”

He further mentioned that now, he has even made his pet dog Katori to follow this superstition.

“I don't even let my Katori move and trust me, that is a task. Cricket is a religion and feeling alag hi aati hai jab sab saath baith ke dekh rahe ho (It's a different feeling altogether to watch the match with everyone). If I am busy then of course I watch it on the go”, he added.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is set to start from June 2. The championship will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA. Team India's hopes are high from the tournament after losing the ODI World Cup 2023 to Australia in the finals after a dream run of unbeaten streak.

The Men in Blue are looking to repeat the feat of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007 when it clinched the trophy under the leadership of M.S. Dhoni. ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.