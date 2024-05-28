PIL Against Demolition Of SC Building

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Union government and apex court registry to not“demolish” the SC building and instead make a new building in another place.

The plea stated that the SC building is one of the important memorial buildings, built after the Independence of India and also currently so many courts, tribunals and government establishments working in private properties on a rental basis may be accommodated there.

The petitioner KK Ramesh contended that the SC building needs to use another purpose instead of demolishing.

The PIL said that currently the apex court has 17 courtrooms and two registrar courtrooms and the Centre is going to demolish the entire building and Rs 800 crore is going to be spent on rebuilding 27 courtrooms with four registrar courtrooms.

“That making the 27 courtrooms with the four registrar courtrooms will not help after 10 years because the fast-growing economy and civilisation, the number of Supreme Court Cases also increasing rapidly. After 10 years, the 27 courtrooms may lead to huge inconvenience for the Indian people,” it added.

Further, the petition said that the Centre did not release the new design of the SC building and did not discuss with the common people and bar associations about the new building design.