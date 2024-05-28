Putin To Build Nuclear Power Plant In Tashkent, Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has traveled to Uzbekistan on his third regional visit since the last election in his country. He signed an agreement with his Uzbek counterpart to establish a“small nuclear power plant.”

The Associated Press reported late on Monday, May 27, that Russia will build a small nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, according to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. This will be the first project of its kind in Central Asia since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In remarks following the negotiations, Mirziyoyev called the project“vital” and Putin's visit to Tashkent“historic,” noting that Uzbekistan has“large uranium reserves.” Putin, in turn, promised to“do everything to work effectively in Uzbekistan's nuclear energy market.”

The Associated Press also reported that if this agreement is implemented, the power plant will become the first nuclear power plant in Central Asia, further increasing Russia's influence in the region.

Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti, citing the country's state energy company, reported that the project will include the construction of six reactors with a total capacity of 330 megawatts.

Russian media have also reported that the two countries were previously negotiating the construction of a nuclear power plant with a capacity of more than 2.4 gigawatts.

The preliminary agreements for building this nuclear power plant in Central Asia indicate that Russia will allocate $400 million to a joint investment fund of $500 million to finance projects in Uzbekistan.

Putin and Mirziyoyev's talks were held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. The Russian leader traveled there on Sunday for his third foreign visit since his inauguration for the fifth presidential term earlier this month.

He initially visited China, where he expressed appreciation for China's proposals for dialogue to end the conflict in Ukraine, and later went to Belarus, where Russia has deployed tactical nuclear weapons.

It is worth noting that, according to international research, Uzbekistan is one of the main entry points for sanctioned goods into Russia.

