Tropical Storm Remal ravages coastal areas of Bangladesh, eastern India

Tropical Storm Remal unleashed havoc on coastal villages, leaving a trail of destruction as it flooded areas, ripped away thatched roofs, and plunged hundreds of thousands of people into darkness on Monday across southern Bangladesh and eastern India. The impact in Bangladesh proved particularly severe, with at least 10 reported fatalities.



According to Bangladesh's junior minister for Disaster Management and Relief, Mohibbur Rahman, approximately 3.7 million individuals along the coast felt the brunt of the storm's fury. The devastation was stark, with over 35,000 homes completely destroyed and nearly 115,000 others partially damaged.



Tragically, the death toll climbed as reports emerged of a dozen fatalities and two individuals missing following a boat capsizing, as reported by a Dhaka-based TV channel. Protective embankments succumbed to the storm surge, inundating dozens of villages in Bangladesh. In a proactive measure, nearly 800,000 people were evacuated from vulnerable areas and provided shelter in 9,000 cyclone shelters ahead of the storm's arrival.



While Remal weakened considerably upon making landfall in Bangladesh's Patuakhali district, the remnants of its force still wrought havoc. The Meteorological Department of India issued warnings of heavy showers over Assam and other northeastern states for the following two days, even as Remal continued to diminish.



In Bangladesh, relentless rains persisted throughout Monday, intensifying in the capital city of Dhaka during the evening, accompanied by fierce winds. The deluge inundated many roads in Dhaka, while life in Chattogram, the country's second-largest city, came to a grinding halt amid the chaos wrought by Tropical Storm Remal.

