EAA Scholarship Recipient Graduates Shine At American University Of Beirut 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Education Above All Foundation (EAA), a global foundation for education and development, with the support of its strategic partner Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), has successfully supported the graduation of 120 outstanding students out of 316 scholarship recipients at the American University of Beirut (AUB) on May 17 through its Qatar Scholarships - EAA Programme. The initiative seeks to align with the United Nations Sustainable Goal 4, which sets out to enable marginalized communities through high quality education.

The very diverse cohort of graduates, spanning various majors, specialties and backgrounds, was honored in a ceremony attended by prominent figures, including AUB President Fadlo Khuri, Sultan Ahmad Al Aseeri, Acting Director General at Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Talal Al Hothal, Director of the Al Fakhoora Program at EAA, and Saad Al Shamali, representative of the Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon in addition to members of the AUB community, graduates, and their families.

Of the 316 recipients of EAA Qatar Scholarship Programme, 73 percent hail from Lebanon and 27 percent are from Syrian andPalestinian nationalities. The educational journey of the vast majority of adolescents and youth is hampered by economic instability, a refugee crisis, and others. Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive approach that involves tackling economic issues, investing in education infrastructure, and ensuring equitable access to education for all students, regardless of their background or geographic location.

Talal Al-Hathal, Director of Al Fakhoora Programme, said:“Over the span of four years and through a contribution of $4.2 million, Education Above All Foundation's Al Fakhoora Programme has provided invaluable opportunities for Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian students to pursue their academic journey at AUB. We are proud of the achievements they have attained today as their graduation signifies the importance of equipping oneself with the skills, critical thinking, and adaptability needed to navigate the complexities of life with a sense of purpose.”

Sultan Al-Aseeri, Acting Director General at Qatar Fund for Development, said:“Qatar Fund for Development strives to achieve its vision of promoting sustainable development and social justice through education. We believe that education is the foundation for building strong and resilient communities, and it is the best way to empower individuals to achieve their full potential and create opportunities while fueling sustainable growth.”

Professor Joseph Costantine, director of the Qatar Scholarship Program, introduced in his speech the second edition of the Ace Talks competition which is open to the students of the program at AUB who would like to compete in public speaking, writing, presenting, and creative thinking. He emphasized the scholarship's goal of pushing students to think creatively, acquire new skills, and embark on remarkable journeys. He also shed light on the program's significant accomplishments, including the launch of a new study abroad program in collaboration with EAA and Qatar Foundation.