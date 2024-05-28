Discover Cyra Botanical Garden

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Cyra, located on the 7th floor amidst the towering magnificence of Fairmont Doha in the heart of Doha's skyline, is proud to debut its latest culinary excellence: Cyra, The Botanical Garden.

Cyra redefines traditional dining by offering the guest an immersive journey where the beauty of nature blends seamlessly with the charm of Middle Eastern hospitality. The restaurant features captivating indoor and outdoor seating options, inviting guests to enjoy the tranquillity of a cosy garden terrace concept.

The serene ambience of Cyra is providing a truly unforgettable experience.

At the heart of Cyra Botanical Garden lies a commitment to providing an unparalleled sensory experience. The menu features a fine selection of Arabic delicacies infused with Mediterranean flavours. From tantalising appetisers such as Sawda Dajaj 'sautéed chicken liver' and makanek with pomegranate sauce or sumptuous main course featuring a variety of grilled meats, chicken and signature fish dishes, compliments the iconic Lusail Tower, offer a symphony of flavours bound to leave a lasting impression. To end it on a sweet note, guests can indulge in desserts that promise to tantalise the taste buds. A variety of non-alcoholic hydrosol drinks and hot and cold beverages complement the offerings.

Cyra is committed to elevating the indoor and outdoor experience with three unique options. The classic ritual is perfect for those who prefer traditional flavours and aromas, while the fusion combines different flavours to create a unique experience. All of options are carefully crafted using NU Air World brand, a premium blend that promises to take aficionados on an unforgettable journey.