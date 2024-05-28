(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > France saddened by the demise of its diplomat in Sri Lanka | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Tuesday, May 28, 2024
France saddened by the demise of its diplomat in Sri Lanka
May 27, 2024

France is saddened by the demise of its diplomat in Sri Lanka, Jean-François Pactet.

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said it was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Jean-François Pactet, Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Minister Stéphane Séjourné paid tribute to the memory of the talented diplomat, a Chevalier in the National Order of Merit and holder of the Medal of Honour of Foreign Affairs.

“The Ministry and all its staff have lost a colleague liked by all and committed to serving France,” the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said.

The Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, Jean-François Pactet, passed away in his official residence in Rajagiriya.

The diplomat was found dead in his room, the Police said. He was 53-years-old at the time of his death.

Jean-François Pactet had served as Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka and the Maldives since October 2022. (Colombo Gazette)